Arc of the Quad Cities Area announces 2021 Catalyst Award recipients

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area announced its Catalyst Awards recipients last week at an event at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

The awards recognize those who have championed for the dignity, independence and acceptance of people with disabilities.

Recipients of the awards are listed below:

Business Partner of the Year -- Army Contracting Command

Community Advocate of the Year -- Rock Island County Health Department

Lifetime Service Award -- Terry Esch

Community Partner of the Year -- River Music Experience

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Quad-Cities.

Its mission is to empower people with disabilities to believe in their own unique abilities and achieve their full potential by providing quality, innovative services that focus on advocacy, independence, employment, meaningful community life, and personal happiness.

