Arch floor, bike path to be set on new I-74 bridge later this month

As I-74 bridge construction nears the home stretch, major progress should become increasingly visible this month.

Final girders are being set on the new eastbound (Illinois-bound) span near the riverfront in Bettendorf this week and concrete barriers are being poured on the new roadway in Moline. Lane striping is not far behind.

Meanwhile, the sections of driving deck that fit between the arch are to be placed later this month.

And, despite a snag related to cost, the bike and pedestrian path on the downstream side of the Illinois-bound bridge is to open as scheduled.

Bridge planners realized last year that some components that go into the elevator cars on Bettendorf's $2.2 million let-down structure from the bridge/bike path do not comply with the project's Buy America agreement.

Replacing some of the Canadian-made components with custom-made American parts would roughly double the cost. If a waiver from the agreement is not approved, Bettendorf is likely to wait out the completion of the project and expiration of the agreement and add the elevator later.

But that will not affect the opening of the bike path in conjunction with the opening of the second span.