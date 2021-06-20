Arconic confirms employee being treated after incident Friday

An employee of Arconic Davenport Works was injured Friday in what the company has described as an incident.
Arconic spokesman John Riches confirmed that an employee was being “treated for an incident that occurred Friday, and we are investigating the cause.”
Due to privacy reasons, no further information was being disclosed, Riches added.
The plant located in Riverdale, employees more than 2,500 people.
