 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arconic confirms employee being treated after incident Friday
0 Comments
topical

Arconic confirms employee being treated after incident Friday

  • 0

An employee of Arconic Davenport Works was injured Friday in what the company has described as an incident.

Arconic spokesman John Riches confirmed that an employee was being “treated for an incident that occurred Friday, and we are investigating the cause.”

Due to privacy reasons, no further information was being disclosed, Riches added.

The plant located in Riverdale, employees more than 2,500 people.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News