Arconic cutting 10 percent of salaried workforce, instituting pay cuts

Citing a need to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Arconic is making widespread cuts to save $200 million.
The company announced Wednesday that its board of directors approved actions to reduce operating costs by $150 million and capital spending by $50 million.
A restructuring of the salaried workforce is to result in a 10 percent reduction, but it was not clear Wednesday how the cuts would directly impact employees at Davenport Works. The plant employs about 2,500 people, but a company spokesman has not yet responded to a request to identify local job-loss numbers that will result from the workforce reduction and other layoffs.
According to Wednesday's news release, announcing the cuts, the following actions are in effect:
• The CEO’s salary and the Board of Directors’ annual cash retainer will be reduced by 30%.
• Senior-level management will incur a 20% salary reduction and all other salaried employees will incur a 10% salary reduction.
• The salaried workforce will be restructured targeting a 10% reduction.
• Adjusting to customers’ reduced requirements, Tennessee and New York facilities have been idled until demand returns.
• All other US-based rolling and extrusion facilities will decrease production and operate with a reduced labor force through shortened work weeks, shift reductions, layoffs, and the elimination of temporary workers and contractors.
• All rolling mill facilities in Europe, China and Russia will modify schedules, adjust work hours, lower costs, and delay raises.
• The 401K match program will be suspended for salaried employees.
• Capital expenditures will be reduced by approximately $50 million or approximately 30%.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Myers is quoted in the statement:
“Arconic was launched with a strong balance sheet and capital structure. Additionally, we have built tremendous momentum through 2019 and into this year by driving improved operational and financial performance. However, as COVID-19 continues to escalate throughout the world, we are taking aggressive actions to increase the safety of our employees, respond to decreasing demand, and preserve the financial strength of our business.
“Arconic employees have strong values that have been proven time and again, and their safety is our highest priority. We are heightening measures at all of our locations to maintain strict hygiene, increase social distancing, and enable employees to work remotely where possible.
“I am confident we will overcome present challenges to achieve sustainability and industry-leading growth well into the future.”
Earlier this week, three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Davenport Works.
Additionally, Board Chairman Frederick "Fritz" Henderson said, “The Board supports management’s plan to swiftly and actively mitigate the impact from COVID-19. We are taking these actions as well as others as necessary to preserve our financial strength for the long-term benefit of all of our key stakeholders."
