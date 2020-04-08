Arconic cutting 10 percent of salaried workforce, instituting pay cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Citing a need to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Arconic is making widespread cuts to save $200 million.

The company announced Wednesday that its board of directors approved actions to reduce operating costs by $150 million and capital spending by $50 million.

A restructuring of the salaried workforce is to result in a 10 percent reduction, but it was not clear Wednesday how the cuts would directly impact employees at Davenport Works. The plant employs about 2,500 people, but a company spokesman has not yet responded to a request to identify local job-loss numbers that will result from the workforce reduction and other layoffs.

According to Wednesday's news release, announcing the cuts, the following actions are in effect:

• The CEO’s salary and the Board of Directors’ annual cash retainer will be reduced by 30%.

• Senior-level management will incur a 20% salary reduction and all other salaried employees will incur a 10% salary reduction.

• The salaried workforce will be restructured targeting a 10% reduction.

• Adjusting to customers’ reduced requirements, Tennessee and New York facilities have been idled until demand returns.