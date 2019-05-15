Arconic and the United Steelworkers have extended their current labor agreement as negotiations continue, the company said in a news release Wednesday.
“Our goal is to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, allows our business to grow and continues to provide our customers with advanced materials and technologies,” officials with the company said.
John Riches, spokesman for Arconic Davenport Works, said no date was given as to how long the current labor agreement will be extended.
The current five-year contract negotiated in 2014 was to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
“Formal negotiations on a new contract opened April 29,” Riches said.
The contract covers 1,900 employees at the Davenport Works who are with United Steelworkers Local 105, Riches said.
Overall, the contract covers about 3,400 United Steelworker employees that includes three other plants — one in Lafayette, Ind.; another in Alcoa, Tenn.; and a smaller one in Massena, NY.
This is the first contract between Arconic and the United Steelworkers since Pittsburgh-based Alcoa broke up in 2016. The company plans to split again in 2020.