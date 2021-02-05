Arctic cold air could be around for the next 10 days

A little clipper is expected to move over the Quad-City area Saturday, bringing with it the chance of 1-2 inches of very light, fluffy snow, meteorologist Jim Hladik said Friday night.

“In general we’re looking at 1 to 2 inches, with heavier amounts to the south of us,” Hladik said. “It will be the lower moisture type of fluffy, powdery type snow.”

But it’s the cold air — daytime highs in the single digits with nighttime lows below zero — that will be around for the next week and possibly longer.

“The pattern is for much colder air,” Hladik said. “The cold, low-pressure center is gyrating over the Hudson Bay area in Canada.” Coupled with that is an upper ridge in place up to the Gulf of Alaska, he added. Until something breaks, that cold air from the Yukon and Northwest Territories of Canada will keep coming on down through this area of the Midwest.

The climate forecast through Feb. 15, 240 hours out, is showing a Canadian high-pressure system that will keep dumping cold air out of Canada into the region, he added.