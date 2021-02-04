Arctic temps expected to be around through Thursday

A dome of Arctic air will settle over the Quad-City region and is expected to be around through Thursday, keeping daytime highs in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

Winds Friday and Saturday will keep wind-chill values near minus 15 degrees.

“People forget how dangerous the wind chill is,” Meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday night. “It doesn’t take long to get hurt.”

According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold. When the wind increases, heat is drawn from the body. Skin temperature and, eventually, internal body temperature drops. A temperature of zero coupled with a wind of 15 mph causes of wind chill of minus 19 degrees. Exposed skin can freeze in 30 minutes at that wind chill.

As the cold will be here for the next seven days or so, “It’s a good time to hibernate,” Simmons said.

Friday’s forecast calls for some patchy blowing snow, but otherwise it is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 16. A west wind will blow steadily at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph, which could push wind-chill indices to minus 15 degrees.