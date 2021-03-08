Are Quad-City police officers getting vaccinated against COVID-19? Not every department is tracking that data.

Quad-City police officers were among the first responders to get access to COVID-19 vaccines. But a review of area police and sheriff offices is unclear, because some departments are not tracking that information.
Police officers are included in phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations in both Iowa and Illinois and have had access to vaccines since late January. There are more groups in the phase than available vaccine, so many people in phase 1B have yet to be vaccinated.
Janet Hill, public information officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, said all officers and other first responders in Rock Island County who wanted to be vaccinated are now vaccinated. That includes officers from the police departments, the County Sheriff's office and the Rock Island County Jail.
"I saw many of them and they were very happy to have it done, because they’re right there on the front line," Hill said. All officers had the opportunity to receive their vaccines from the Health Department, but some may have opted to get it at a pharmacy or other location, she said.
The Scott County Health Department hasn't tracked officer vaccinations, Jackie Hall, public information officer for the Scott County Health Department, said. Hall said the health department has put out information encouraging officers and other first responders to be vaccinated, but because there are different places to get vaccinated, it's hard to keep track of who gets the vaccine.
According to the Fraternal Order of Police, police departments can require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they make accommodations for religious and medical reasons.
This policy matches the rules regarding other immunizations, the International Association of Chiefs of Police's website states. Police departments can mandate other immunizations including those for tetanus, hepatitis, measles, mumps, rubella and the flu.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said 37 of the 63 sworn personnel, about 59%, have received both doses of the vaccine.
"So, if your math is the same as mine, that leaves 26 who have opted out as of today (Feb. 24)," the sheriff said. "But they can change their mind at any time and begin receiving the vaccines."
In Scott County, the Sheriff's office did not provide specific numbers but said about 65% of the deputies and bailiffs have been vaccinated with at least an initial dose. Sheriff Tim Lane said only a handful have received the second dose.
Lane said the employees at the Scott County Jail won't qualify for the vaccine for several more weeks because of how Iowa has classified its tiers of eligibility.
Moline, Rock Island, and Bettendorf are not tracking officers' vaccinations.
"Some officers are very private and may not want to acknowledge they have gotten or have not gotten the shot," said Jon Leach, a detective in Moline. "We have to respect their privacy. As a result, we don’t have any stats at our department."
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said he's working on making that data available, but it may be hard to gather because the department has not been officially tracking it.
Kimball said he is glad to have received the vaccine himself, but he doesn't want to force any officers to get it.
“The whole responsibility or irresponsibility of officers not getting it, that’s a tough question because, yes we’re officers, but even with our job we have a right to have our own beliefs or our own opinions," Kimball said. “Not everybody is taking advantage of it. And I think that’s going to be a pretty accurate reflection of our society, what we’re going to see.”
Davenport Police Department declined to provide data without a formal public records request, which the newspaper filed last week. But the city also said vaccination information might not be available, despite the request, citing health care privacy.
COVID-19 related deaths among police officers can be considered line of duty deaths, meaning the families of the fallen officers can receive death and education benefits from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, but only if the evidence shows that it is more likely than not that the officer was exposed to COVID-19 while performing a line of duty activity.
Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Richard Landi said since officers have been unable to stay home from work during the pandemic it's safe to assume officers who caught COVID-19 did so on the job.
He did not know any officers who have died from the coronavirus, so he said he can't speak to whether police departments should encourage tracking vaccinations to help prevent COVID-19 related line-of-duty deaths.
"I don’t think any of the officers can be compelled to take a vaccine. As far as that goes, I think that’s one of those things where, as far as requirement for duty, there’s nothing that we can do to do that," Landi said.