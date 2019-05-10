As the Quad-Cities continue to deal with the aftermath of historic flooding, community groups continue to gather donations to assist those affected.
Today, the Salvation Army opened its donation center, where people can pick up supplies, or donate them.
The Donation Center, located at the former Office Max at NorthPark Mall, will run from Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through the month of May.
"What we're looking for is cleaning supplies, dehumidifiers, fans, tools and materials used to clean up and do repairs to houses," Salvation Army Developmental Director Bill Horrell said in the center. "Toiletry items like toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoos, soaps, things like that. Small snack items."
Those seeking goods should check in at the front desk. "They'll bring their drivers' license or their state ID, they have a bar code on the back. They scan that in and it captures their last name and the city that they're from," Horrell said. They'll get a tag with that information, and they'll be able to come back once a day to get more items. Those items will be limited, however, based on what the Salvation Army has in the warehouse.
The Office Max, Horrell said, was available, had a loading dock, and relatively easy to get to.
The Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help people check in, get things off pallets and take items to cars. Volunteer shifts are from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. To assist, call Horrell at 309-566-0350.
Iowa Association of Realtors accepting grant applications
The National Association of Realtors has provided a $250,000 grant from its Relief Fund, supplemented by $25,000 from the Iowa Association of Realtors, to provide housing grants of $1,000 each to people displaced by the flood.
"There are housing grants available for help with people that have been displaced, either who have to go to alternative housing, hotels or have been impacted by the flood, to have a mortgage payment or a rent payment," Quad-City Area Realtor Association CEO Sharon Carlson said.
For an application, visit iowarealtors.com/news/floodrelief. For more information, call 800-532-1515 or email flood@iowarealtors.com.
Community Foundation raises over $68,000
Since establishing the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, the Quad-Cities Community Foundation has raised over $68,000 for flood victims.
"It is incredible how much of a community effort this has become, with gifts coming in from businesses, other nonprofits, student groups, individuals, and people located in states outside of the Midwest," Community Foundation Grantmaking Specialist Lisa Stachula said Friday.
The Quad-City Times is among the community partners in this drive, which also included United Way of the Quad-Cities, Quad-City Storm, TaxSlayer Center, KWQC and Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village.
Grants from the donations will be made available to non-profits to help vulnerable populations during flood recovery. For more information or to donate, visit qccommunityfoundation.org.
Genesis offers tetanus shots, sets up fund
Genesis Health System will continue to offer free tetanus shots for adults involved in flood relief efforts at its Community Care locations at 3200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport; 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf; and 3900 28th Ave., Moline. For more information, call 563-421-6865.
Genesis has also announced the formation of a local community flood relief fund.
“Many of us have asked ‘what can I do?’ as we have watched flooded businesses, watched people uprooted from their homes and admired the around-the-clock response of fire, police, other city departments and relief organizations. We have had those thoughts at Genesis and we want to help,’’ President and CEO Doug Cropper said in a release. “We can certainly help through our donations, through our volunteer efforts to help with cleanup, and, as businesses reopen, we can help with our patronage.”
To participate in recovery efforts, visit genesishealth.com/floodrelief.
A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019
Video from the Roam Restaurant and Bar in downtown Davenport shows the moment a HESCO barrier failed sending floodwaters from the Mississippi …
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…
A fly over over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa and a view down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive where the HESCO barri…
This week the Mississippi River is expected to crest at almost 22.4 feet, just a few inches shy of the all-time record set in 1993.