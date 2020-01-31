Are you ready for some football? Sunday's Super Bowl is a banner day for sports betting

"We are right on target; right where we want to be,'' Hyder said. "We are pleased with how things have transpired and the performance of Draft Day (Rhythm City's sports betting area) and the online and retail mix.''

OUT OF STATE VISITORS

With more than a dozen retail sportsbooks at Iowa casinos — including the two local options — Bichsel expects to see gamblers within driving distance of an Iowa casino make the trek to set up accounts and place their legal wagers.

Bichsel said he expected sports fans from Missouri, Omaha, Neb., Sioux Falls, S.D., and parts of Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin who live fairly close to the border, and maybe even some Chiefs fans from Kansas City, to show up at Iowa casinos looking to place their bets.

"We have certainly seen people come in from Chicagoland and surrounding areas, as well as new customers from the area,'' Spewak said of the Isle Casino Hotel's William Hill Sports Book.

Bichsel, who compared the potential influx of bettors coming to Iowa to residents of Los Angeles traveling to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl — “just on a different scale.”