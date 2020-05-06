Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Through Saturday

The Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, has organized a drive-through shopping event featuring several downtown Davenport businesses from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 9.
“Each of our downtown businesses (are) local, unique and important contributors to our regional economy,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter, in a news release. “We wanted to organize this event to give Quad-Citizens a safe way to shop local and support small businesses that really need our help right now.”
In most cases, shoppers must place orders in advance so items may be picked up curbside or through drive-throughs while adhering to social-distancing guidelines, according to the release. Offerings, as well as deadlines for specials and orders, vary depending on the retailer. Please contact each individual store for more information.
The event also will feature curbside concerts presented by River Music Experience (RME), including performers Charlotte Boyer Music, Jordan Danielsen Music and Brady Jager of Rude Punch, as well as a local food drive organized by One Eighty. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations may be dropped off at a pop-up drive-through at Union Station, 120 S. Harrison St., Davenport, the release states.
Participating downtown Davenport businesses include:
- 392Dport, 502 W. 3rd St., Davenport. 392-caffe.square.site
- Abernathy's, 432 W. 3rd St., Davenport. shopabernathys.com
- Arthur Murray Davenport, 221 Brady St., Davenport. info@arthurmurrayiowa.com, 563-484-6905.
- Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport. 563-345-4400, bootleghill.com
- Chocolate Manor, 110 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
- Crafted QC, 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport. craftedqc.com
- Cru, 221 Brady St., Davenport. 563-888-1197, cruwine221@gmail.com
- Doodads, 430 W. 3rd St., Davenport. facebook.com/doodadsestatesales, @doodadsestatesales on Instagram, 309-945-3027
- Endless Brews, 310 Main St., Davenport. endlessbrews.com
- Front Street Brewery, 421 River Drive, Davenport. 563-324-4014
- Front Street Pub & Eatery, 208 E. River Drive, Davenport. 563-322-1569
- Mac’s Tavern Davenport, 316 W. 3rd St.
- Major Art & Hobby Center, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. 563-323-9042
- Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport. fran@meandbilly.com, 563-323-1195
- Stardust Davenport, 218 Iowa St. 563-345-3878
- The Half Nelson, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport. thehalfnelson.com
- Theo & Co., 219 E. 2nd St., Davenport. theoandcoshop.com, annie@theoandcoshop.com
- The Phoenix of Davenport, 111 E. 2nd St. 563-323-2345, thephoenixofdavenport.com
For more information, including specials, visit downtowndavenport.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.