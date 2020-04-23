You are the owner of this article.
Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru Saturday
topical

101219-qct-qca-downtownbusiness-06.jpg

Shopper roam Crafted Quad Cities during their opening and joint ribbon-cutting ceremony with Theo & Co. on Friday in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Abernathy’s, Crafted QC and Theo & Co. will host the Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

The retailers have coordinated their curbside pickup hours so the community may support three spots with one trip, according to a news release.

Attendees are encouraged to order products online, grab a curbside coffee, pick up a snack, and swing through all three destinations to safely pick up their orders.

“We miss seeing our customers’ lovely faces,” said Crafted QC owner Mary Talbert, in the release. “This is a chance for Quad-Citizens to get out of the house, take a little drive and support local businesses.”

For more information, including retailer specials and locations, visit the event page on Facebook at bit.ly/34Ywkuj, and check out the retailers websites: shopabernathys.com, craftedqc.com and theoandcoshop.com.

