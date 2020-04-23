Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Abernathy’s, Crafted QC and Theo & Co. will host the Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

The retailers have coordinated their curbside pickup hours so the community may support three spots with one trip, according to a news release.

Attendees are encouraged to order products online, grab a curbside coffee, pick up a snack, and swing through all three destinations to safely pick up their orders.

“We miss seeing our customers’ lovely faces,” said Crafted QC owner Mary Talbert, in the release. “This is a chance for Quad-Citizens to get out of the house, take a little drive and support local businesses.”

For more information, including retailer specials and locations, visit the event page on Facebook at bit.ly/34Ywkuj, and check out the retailers websites: shopabernathys.com, craftedqc.com and theoandcoshop.com.

