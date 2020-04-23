Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru Saturday

Attendees are encouraged to order products online, grab a curbside coffee, pick up a snack, and swing through all three destinations to safely pick up their orders.
“We miss seeing our customers’ lovely faces,” said Crafted QC owner Mary Talbert, in the release. “This is a chance for Quad-Citizens to get out of the house, take a little drive and support local businesses.”
Illinois and Iowa had their highest single-day death tolls from COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease on Saturday, with 125 additional deaths.This matches a death toll record marked two days earlier. As of Saturday, 1,259 people had died of COVID-19 in Illinois.