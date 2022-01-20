Area Democrats to hold Roe v. Wade reproductive rights rally Saturday

Local Democratic leaders and political candidates will commemorate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Saturday by holding a rally to bring attention to the challenges posed to reproductive rights and freedom of choice.
The event will be held Jan. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island, and will be emceed by Bonnie Ballard, president of the Rock Island County NAACP.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling on Roe v. Wade in 1973, granting pregnant women the Constitutional right to abortion without restrictions from the government. Pro-life advocates have challenged the law ever since and several states enacted a record number of abortion restrictions in 2021.
"This very important court case has been under attack since it was decided almost five decades ago and for the past several years, many states have begun the process of stripping away these rights," said event organizer Tracy Nesseler Jones. "Resources for women’s health needs are becoming increasingly more difficult to find. Even locally, we have no Planned Parenthood for women to access for their very important medical needs."
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Dec. 1 on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The court's decision, expected to be issued in June, could further weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade.
Saturday's rally will feature a lineup of speakers that includes State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island; State Rep. District 72 candidate Gregg Johnson; 17th Congressional District candidate and Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle; activist and Iowa Democratic Black Caucus committee member Athena Gilbraith; and Rev. Katie Styrt of the First Presbyterian Church of Milan, among others.
The event is endorsed by the National Organization of Women, Quad-Cities chapter; Scott County Democratic Party; Rock Island County Democratic Party; Scott County Democratic Women’s Caucus; Rock Island County Democratic Women’s Club; and Democratic Women of McDonough County, Ill.
The event will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. Visit the event's Facebook page for the link at https://www.facebook.com/events/1535534433491803/.