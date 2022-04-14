Area fire departments respond to trench rescue in Cordova

Emergency crews were heading to Cordova Thursday evening to aid a man who fell into a trench.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Erickson said the man was alert and conscious and had fallen into a trench at 1316 2nd St. and needed help getting out.

A MABAS, or Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, call went out to Quad-City area first responders. Emergency crews are meeting at the Moline Central Fire Station.

Among the fire departments responding to the MABAS call are Bettendorf, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

