A round up of recent grants, gifts and scholarships given in the Quad Cities area:

Nonprofits receive grants totaling more than $140,000

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the spring 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building grants.

These grants were designed to offer additional support to nonprofits in the Quad Cities to increase capacity and expand efforts.

Eight local non-profits have received a total of $141,836 toward strengthening the systems they use in the work they do to serve local communities.

Five organizations were awarded the maximum grant amount of $20,000, and all eight received the full amount they had requested, the foundation said. This cycle's grantees represent a broad range of organizations and focus areas, including arts and culture and health care.

The following nonprofits received spring 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants:

Community Health Care, Inc. received $20,000 for critical equipment and program delivery improvement

School Health LINK, Inc. received $16,336 for technology upgrades and critical equipment

Gilda's Club Quad Cities received $20,000 for website redesign and program delivery improvement

Family Resources, Inc. received $20,000 for continued improvement of operating systems

Together Making A Better Community (TMBC) received $15,000 for leadership development and improved operating model

One Eighty received $20,000 for leadership and technology upgrades

Transitions NFP received $10,500 for strategic plan and executive coaching services

Young Lions Roar received $20,000 for professional development and improved data management

Grants are awarded from the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by donors in the community so that the foundation could respond to high-priority needs and opportunities in the Quad Cities as they arise. To support the fund, give directly online or contact Anne Calder, vice president of development.

The next round of Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants will be awarded in the fall. Letter of interest forms are being accepted through Sept. 1, 2023. To learn more, visit https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/nonprofitcapacitybuilding.

Community nonprofits receive Midwest Hope & Healing Awards

Midwest Hope and Healing recently met with the 2023 grant recipients to give out $7,000 in grants.

For 18 years, Midwest Hope & Healing offered assistance to breast cancer patients with healing baskets. Through the generosity of donors, Midwest Hope & Healing was able to establish a grantmaking endowment fund through the Moline Foundation to continue the legacy of caring for those who have been recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Each of the organizations provides valuable services to the community and aligns with MWHH's mission. One of the recipients, Boundless Compassion, will use the grant to help launch spiritual retreats for people impacted by cancer. The Self-Compassion and Living with Cancer retreat will focus on being kind and supportive to ourselves as we live with cancer. The retreat series will be at the Benet House Retreat Center in Rock Island.

Grants were awarded to Boundless Compassion, $2,000 for retreats; Genesis Health Foundation, $1,500 for the McKay Center for Breast Health Fund Voucher Center; Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group, $1,500 for media messaging about breast and cervical cancer; Trinity Health Foundation, $1,000 for pink infusion chairs for patients with breast cancer; Two Rivers YMCA, $1,000 for LIVESTRONG at the YMCA for cancer survivors.

The Moline Foundation, founded in 1953, receives and administers charitable gifts for all citizens in a six-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Henderson and McDonough counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa.

LULAC 2023 scholarships announced

The League of United Latin American Citizens, Davenport, recently announced the recipients of their 2023 scholarship awards. Scholarship awards are based on grades, financial need, community involvement, service leadership and a personal essay.

This year, more than $30,000 was awarded to 51 Quad City area high school, undergraduate and post-graduate students. The students were recognized during the LULAC scholarship banquet on July 30 at the LULAC Center in Davenport.

This year's list of recipients includes Nazaria Almanza-Gustafson, Emma and Jacob Arguello, Alexa Avalos, Sophia Avalos, Abigail Behrends, Alleena Blackwell, Madison and Kennedy Brady, Fernando Carrillo, Alexis Carroll, Keira and Korrine Davison, Antonio Diaz, Halee Driscoll, Elleighana Dunn, Sierra Followwill, Reyna Garcia, Victoria Hernandez, Celia Hernandez, Angele Hill, Alana and Kadin Kruse, Emma Lee, Ciara Llave, Jared Lopez, Alina Maca, Alyssa Macias, Michael Macias, Yuliana Marceleno Lopez, Sebastian Mireles, Ericka Morel, Leslie Moreno, Karleigh Nading, Eric Newton, Celeaciya Olvera, Kirsten Osborn, Mariana Perez, Cailyn Piercy, Diego Portillo, Thomas Potter, Xavier Potts, Jaylissa Ramey, Veronica Ramirez, Mercedes Rangel, Daniel Salazar, Malinali Sanchez Carmona, Anthony Sneddon, Jennifer Solis, Grace Tallman and Cristina Vieyra.

Scott County Regional Authority supports local Girl Scout Council

The Scott County Regional Authority has given a gift of $15,000 to Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois to support Girl Scouts in Scott County.

The Girl Scout program centers around the outdoors, STEM, life skills and entrepreneurship, with the goal of developing kind, confident and competent leaders. Activities for Girl Scouts are research-backed, and fun, to promote independence, creativity and resilience.

This gift and Scott County Regional Authority's consistent support of local Girl Scouts helps ensure that local troops have educational and exciting program opportunities.

