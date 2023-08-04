The State Library of Iowa has announced Bettendorf Public Library and LeClaire Community Library have met the conditions for state accreditation. Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high-quality library services.

The accreditation status began July 1, 2023, and is valid through June 30, 2026.

Of Iowa's 543 public libraries, 414 are accredited. Iowa's accredited public libraries are recognized for being responsive to communities and for exhibiting excellence in the provision of library services.

Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library's Enrich Iowa program. They also receive a Certificate of Accreditation signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, State Librarian Michael Scott and Iowa Commission of Libraries Chair Zachary Stier.

For more information on the accreditation program, or to view the Public Library Standards, go to https://www.statelibraryofiowa.gov/index.php/libraries/search/accred-stand.

