Area Rotarian honored for 55 years of community service

The Rock Island Rotary recently visited Friendship Manor to honor fellow Rotarian, Ardo Holmgrain. Holmgrain, who is 94, is a retired engineer from the Army Corps of Engineers. He joined the Rock Island Rotary in 1967 and served as the organization's president for the 1988-89 term. He was previously honored as a Paul Harris Fellow +7 in recognition of his generous donations to the Rotary International Foundation.
Holmgrain was instrumental in the creation of the club's highest honor, the A.T. Peara Award named in honor of Absolom T. Peara. The award is a lifetime award and may be won just once by each recipient. It is presented to the Rock Island Rotarian deemed to best represent the ideals of Rotary International.
Holmgrain and his wife served as a host family for a visiting Rotary Youth Exchange student and sponsored their daughter's participation as an outgoing exchange student to Australia. He also was a key figure in founding the Rock Island Summerfest, an annual event previously held in downtown Rock Island.
People are also reading…
The surprise visit featured a select group of Holmgrain's closest friends from Rotary who presented him with three additional honors. He received a Certificate of Recognition which listed his many accomplishments and service in Rotary, a pin recognizing him for 50 years of perfect attendance to weekly Rotary meetings and elevation to Honorary Member status.
Honorary status is achieved only by a vote of the club's Board of Directors in recognition of a member's commitment to the club over their years of membership. It is a rare award that has only been bestowed a handful of times in the club's more than 108 years of existence.
Holmgrain will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 4.
Ascentra Credit Union has announced the hiring of Beth Grabin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Grabin brings to the position 22 years of finance and accounting experience through positions held with organizations throughout Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
She started her career in the financial services industry as a school-to-work intern in 2000, where she gained exposure to many different areas of banking. She specializes in regulatory and other financial reporting, including compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and financial institution-specific accounting rules.
A native of the Quad-Cities, she graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, in 2002, received her Bachelor's in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 2006 and earned her CPA (Certified Public Accountant) designation in 2011.
She fills the position recently held by Ascentra's current President and CEO, Linda Andry.