Area schools get more than $3 million in federal education funding
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that higher education institutions across the region will receive a total of $3,084,029 in federal funding.

These federal grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Education’s (Department) TRIO Student Support Services Program.

Funding by recipient:

• Augustana College: $261,888

• Black Hawk College: $384,194

• Sauk Valley Community College: $309,455

• Rock Valley College: $523,776

• Highland Community College: $344, 538

• Illinois Central College: $376,031

• Spoon River College: $261,888

• Knox College: $360,371

• Carl Sandburg College: $261,888

The Department’s TRIO Student Support Services Program helps provide opportunities for academic development, assists students with basic college requirements and motivates students to successfully complete their postsecondary education.

The goal of the program is to increase college retention and graduation rates – especially for low-income, first-generation and disabled college students.

