Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Thursday, Oct. 31. 

IOWA

  • Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.; Parade, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., begins at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street.
  • Bettendorf (City Hall, costumed children ages 5 and under): 9:30-11 a.m.
  • Bettendorf (Scott Community College Harvest Howl III, trick-or-treating, games, goodies): Oct. 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
  • Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash; Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m.; race divisions, food, activities, trick-or-treat stations, $8.
  • Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
  • Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Parade Oct. 26, 2 p.m. rain or shine, begins at 3rd and Pershing; Quad Con Halloween Parade Oct. 26, 3 p.m., starts at Golden Leaf Banquet Center. 
  • Davenport (NorthPark Mall): Oct. 27; 4-6 p.m.
  • Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 20, 2:30-4 p.m.
  • Davenport (Grace Family Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 26, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Donahue: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.
  • LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.; Witches' Walk and Costume Parade, Oct. 26; 12:30-2 p.m.
  • LeClaire (Riverside Foursquare Church parking lot, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 26; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
  • Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
  • Park View: 6-8 p.m.
  • Princeton: Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.; Parade, Oct. 27, 4:30 p.m., at Old School Park; Hot dogs at fire station 4:45 p.m. 
  • Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Walcott: 6-8 p.m.
  • West Liberty: 6-7 p.m.; Oct. 30; 5-6 p.m. activities along the trail.

ILLINOIS

  • Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Aledo (United Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat): 5-7 p.m.
  • Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
  • Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
  • Andover: Oct. 27; 2-5 p.m.; fire station party 5-7 p.m.
  • Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
  • Annawan Howes Park kids party, egg hunt): 4:30 p.m.
  • Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
  • Cambridge: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
  • Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Coal Valley (Municipal Park, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 22; 6-7:30 p.m. 
  • Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 26, 27; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (admission charged)
  • Colona: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
  • East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
  • East Moline Fright Night: Oct. 25; 5-6:30 p.m., Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., activities; Parade 5 p.m. starting at 844 15th Ave.
  • East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat, haunted house): 5-8 p.m.
  • East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church, Indoor Trail of Treats): Oct. 27; 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Erie: 5-7 p.m.
  • Fulton: 5-8 p.m.
  • Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
  • Galva (Black Hawk College, East Campus Trick-or-Treat Trail): Oct. 30; 5-7 p.m.
  • Galva (Civil Hall Trunk or Treat, party, costume contest, activities, 311 N.W. 4th Ave.): Oct. 26; 2-4:30 p.m.
  • Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.
  • Geneseo (downtown, Boo-tiful Saturday): Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon (parade 11:30 a.m.)
  • Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
  • Hampton (Illiniwek Forest Preserve, activities, costume contest): Oct. 26, 12-6 p.m.
  • Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m. 
  • Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
  • Matherville: Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.; 4 p.m. Halloween parade at park.
  • Milan: time to be determined
  • Milan (Camden Centre, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 24; 5-6:30 p.m., rain date Oct. 25.
  • Moline: 5-8 p.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m. parade at TaxSlayer Center.
  • Moline (Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, Greenvalley Sports Complex ): Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.
  • Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food): Oct. 26; 2-5 p.m.
  • Moline (Trinity Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, food): Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.
  • Moline (SouthPark Mall): Oct. 27; 4-6 p.m.
  • Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.
  • New Boston:  6-8 p.m.; (Fish Fry Park, wiener roast 5-6 p.m.)
  • Orion: 5-7 p.m.,(Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; Haunted Halloween Hustle parade and trick-or-treating 4 p.m.)
  • Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
  • Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church, Indoor Trunk or Treat, games, food): Oct. 27; 3-6 p.m.
  • Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
  • Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Rock Falls (Uptown Trick or Treat): Oct. 25; 4-6 p.m.
  • Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
  • Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Fright Night): Oct. 24; 5-8 p.m.
  • Rock Island (Two Rivers Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 20, 2-4 p.m.
  • Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sherrard Fire Station Truck or Treat, 6-8 p.m.
  • Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Schadt Park, wienie roast 5-8 p.m.
  • Silvis Public Library Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 19, 5-7 p.m.
  • Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Viola: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 

