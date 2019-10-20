Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Thursday, Oct. 31.
IOWA
- Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.; Parade, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., begins at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street.
- Bettendorf (City Hall, costumed children ages 5 and under): 9:30-11 a.m.
- Bettendorf (Scott Community College Harvest Howl III, trick-or-treating, games, goodies): Oct. 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
- Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash; Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m.; race divisions, food, activities, trick-or-treat stations, $8.
- Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
- Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Parade Oct. 26, 2 p.m. rain or shine, begins at 3rd and Pershing; Quad Con Halloween Parade Oct. 26, 3 p.m., starts at Golden Leaf Banquet Center.
- Davenport (NorthPark Mall): Oct. 27; 4-6 p.m.
- Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 20, 2:30-4 p.m.
- Davenport (Grace Family Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 26, 5-7:30 p.m.
- DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Donahue: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.
- LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.; Witches' Walk and Costume Parade, Oct. 26; 12:30-2 p.m.
- LeClaire (Riverside Foursquare Church parking lot, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 26; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
- Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
- Park View: 6-8 p.m.
- Princeton: Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.; Parade, Oct. 27, 4:30 p.m., at Old School Park; Hot dogs at fire station 4:45 p.m.
- Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Walcott: 6-8 p.m.
- West Liberty: 6-7 p.m.; Oct. 30; 5-6 p.m. activities along the trail.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
ILLINOIS
- Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Aledo (United Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat): 5-7 p.m.
- Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
- Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
- Andover: Oct. 27; 2-5 p.m.; fire station party 5-7 p.m.
- Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
- Annawan Howes Park kids party, egg hunt): 4:30 p.m.
- Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
- Cambridge: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
- Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Coal Valley (Municipal Park, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 22; 6-7:30 p.m.
- Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 26, 27; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (admission charged)
- Colona: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
- East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
- East Moline Fright Night: Oct. 25; 5-6:30 p.m., Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., activities; Parade 5 p.m. starting at 844 15th Ave.
- East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat, haunted house): 5-8 p.m.
- East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church, Indoor Trail of Treats): Oct. 27; 5-6:30 p.m.
- Erie: 5-7 p.m.
- Fulton: 5-8 p.m.
- Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
- Galva (Black Hawk College, East Campus Trick-or-Treat Trail): Oct. 30; 5-7 p.m.
- Galva (Civil Hall Trunk or Treat, party, costume contest, activities, 311 N.W. 4th Ave.): Oct. 26; 2-4:30 p.m.
- Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.
- Geneseo (downtown, Boo-tiful Saturday): Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon (parade 11:30 a.m.)
- Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
- Hampton (Illiniwek Forest Preserve, activities, costume contest): Oct. 26, 12-6 p.m.
- Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.
- Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
- Matherville: Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.; 4 p.m. Halloween parade at park.
- Milan: time to be determined
- Milan (Camden Centre, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 24; 5-6:30 p.m., rain date Oct. 25.
- Moline: 5-8 p.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m. parade at TaxSlayer Center.
- Moline (Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, Greenvalley Sports Complex ): Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.
- Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food): Oct. 26; 2-5 p.m.
- Moline (Trinity Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, food): Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.
- Moline (SouthPark Mall): Oct. 27; 4-6 p.m.
- Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.
- New Boston: 6-8 p.m.; (Fish Fry Park, wiener roast 5-6 p.m.)
- Orion: 5-7 p.m.,(Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; Haunted Halloween Hustle parade and trick-or-treating 4 p.m.)
- Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
- Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church, Indoor Trunk or Treat, games, food): Oct. 27; 3-6 p.m.
- Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
- Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Rock Falls (Uptown Trick or Treat): Oct. 25; 4-6 p.m.
- Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
- Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Fright Night): Oct. 24; 5-8 p.m.
- Rock Island (Two Rivers Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 20, 2-4 p.m.
- Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sherrard Fire Station Truck or Treat, 6-8 p.m.
- Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Schadt Park, wienie roast 5-8 p.m.
- Silvis Public Library Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 19, 5-7 p.m.
- Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Viola: 5:30-7:30 p.m.