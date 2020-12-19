Area's COVID cases and deaths rise while FDA approves Moderna's vaccine

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-related death.
The death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County is 211.
With the new cases, the total number of cases in Rock Island County is 10,178 since the pandemic was announced. As of Saturday there are 46 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are: three women in their 80s, two women in their 70s, six women in their 60s, five women in their 50s, 13 women in their 40s, six women in their 30s, seven women in their 20s, one infant girl, one man in his 90s, one man in his 80s, six men in their 70s, four men in their 60s, 11 men in their 50s, three men in their 40s, six men in their 30s, three me in their 20s, one boy in his teens, two boys younger than 13, and one infant boy.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 894,367 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number reflects 7,562 new cases from Friday’s number of 886,805.
Virus-related deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began were reported at 15,123 on Saturday. That is a rise of 108 from Friday’s total of 15,015.
The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 13,431 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 94 cases from Friday’s 13,337. The county also reported that eight more COVID-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 136.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Saturday a total of 266,237 cases since the pandemic began. That number represents 229,187 cases of people testing positive and 37,050 people receiving positive antigen tests showing they have antibodies because of the disease. That represents a rise of 1,530 cases over Friday’s number of 264,707.
There have been 3,533 COVID-related deaths in Iowa since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 82 deaths over Friday’s number of 3,451.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Iowa will begin receiving shipments of Moderna doses this coming week.
