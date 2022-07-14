Arizona 12-year-old chose John Deere for Make-A-Wish visit

One of the first things Westyn Wilson asked when he learned his wish was about to come true was if his brother could join him.

Westyn, 12, and his 8-year-old brother, Aceyn, are as thick as thieves, and if Westyn was going to head to John Deere on a Make-A-Wish trip, Aceyn was going to be right there with him.

The two boys sat in the cab of a combine Thursday morning in the John Deere Visitor Center, fiddling with controls and waving to the Deere employees gathered below. Their parents watched fondly from the floor, speaking with people lined up to give their well-wishes and thanks for stopping by.

"They're four years apart, but they are best friends," Shelbi Wilson, Westyn and Aceyn's mom, said. "It was very hard for both of them when he couldn't come into the hospital every time, but it just made them closer and closer."

After two years of waiting, Westyn and his family were able to travel to East Moline from their home in Pine, Arizona, for his Make-A-Wish visit, a two-day excursion filled with everything John Deere. His first stop was to Deere Harvester Works, where he took a tour of the facilities and received Deere-themed gifts from employees.

The family will also make stops at the gift shop, Deere Pavilion, world headquarters, Coal Valley equipment test site and Modern Woodmen Park for a River Bandits game.

Westyn was diagnosed with Wilms' Tumor — a rare kidney cancer — four years ago. It had grown to touch his lung, and Westyn spent a year undergoing radiation and chemotherapy and has been in remission since. Doctors were able to preserve much of his kidney.

While Westyn was a bit shy in the face of all the attention, Aceyn was the opposite — stepping up to speak for his brother when prompted.

"He was so excited," Aceyn said of Westyn's reaction to seeing the Harvester Works and Visitor Center for the first time.

The kids' love for Deere goes back generations. Westyn's paternal great-grandfather bought his first brand-new piece of Deere equipment in the early 1960s, and passed that loyalty down. Both his grandfathers, one in construction and one in agriculture, use Deere machines, and Westyn has always been fascinated with them.

Dustin Wilson, the boys' father, said one of Westyn's favorite things to do is run the skid steer and work in other Deere equipment on his grandpa's farm. When Westyn grows up, he wants to go into a field where he can operate equipment of his own.

"That's all he wants to do, play in the tractors," Dustin said.

Westyn is the 10th child to visit Deere through Make-A-Wish, said Dustin Lemmon, in public relations for Deere. Westyn was originally supposed to travel to Illinois in 2020, but all Make-A-Wish traveling was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than choose a wish closer to home, Westyn wanted to wait.

Make-A-Wish Illinois Senior Community Engagement Manager Janet Glavin said she is thankful that the organization can go back to granting wishes like Westyn's again after having to pause the work. From what she heard Thursday, Deere employees were humbled that Westyn chose them for his wish.

"That Westyn really waited for two years to be able to have this wish, because of the pandemic, makes it even more impactful that we were able to do it today, thanks to John Deere," Glavin said.