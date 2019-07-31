A program on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' regulatory permitting program and an update on the proposed definition of "Waters of the U.S." will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, at two different locations.
The presentation by Al Frohlich, project manager of the Corps' Rock Island District Regulatory Branch, is the August forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
He will speak from noon to 1 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Ave. Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave. and from 5-6 p.m. at the Walcott Library 101 E. Durant St., Walcott.
Frohlich has been with the Corps for 21 years. He has a bachelor's from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point in environmental education/interpretation.
In his role with the Corps, he issues permits under section 404 of the Clean Water Act for projects that impact wetlands and waters of the U.S. In addition, he investigates unauthorized wetland fills, completes compliance inspections, assists land owners with wetland delineations and teaches wetland delineation (among other things).
Question-and-answer time will follow each presentation.
Please RSVP to Cassie at info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org. If you want lunch at the noon program, $5 is requested.