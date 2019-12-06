Army historian will discuss Battle of the Bulge

A presentation on the Battle of the Bulge — a key battle in the Allied defeat of Nazi Germany 75 years ago this December — will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Moline High School's Bartlett Center for the Performing Arts, 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

The free presentation is jointly sponsored by the Moline Preservation Society and the history club at Moline High.

The speaker is Kevin Braafladt, of Bettendorf, who retired from a career in the U.S. Army, serving most recently as aide de camp to Major General Chris Gentry, Deputy Commanding General-Support for the First Army at Rock Island Arsenal and First Army Command historian.

Braafladt has reserve status with the First Army Support Command and is the civilian historian for the Army Sustainment Command.

He will discuss the principles of the German plan of attack, how the American First Army responded to the attack as well as the end result of the battle and its significance during World War II.

Braafladt was born and raised in Sacramento, California.

He and his wife Amanda have three children.

