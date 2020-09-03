Arraignment scheduled for Muscatine man accused of murder

TIPTON — An arraignment hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 for a Muscatine man accused of stabbing a Wilton teen to death during a party in July.
According to court documents, District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Wednesday approved trial information in the case against Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, and set the arraignment, also ordering any preliminary hearing previously scheduled to be cancelled. The arraignment — a formal reading of the charges during which the defendant enters a plea — will be held in person unless a written arraignment is filed with the clerk of court prior to the hearing time.
Serrano remains in the Cedar County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash only bond. He faces charges of murder in the first degree and criminal mischief, which assistant attorney general Maureen Hughes filed the previous day.
“I find the evidence contained in the trial information and minutes of evidence previously filed, if unexplained, would warrant a conviction by trial jury,” Lawson wrote while approving the trial information.
Serrano was charged with first degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. The criminal mischief charge stems from damage done to a vehicle at the scene.
According to the supporting evidence, Serrano allegedly attended a party early Sunday, July 19 at 938 Quincy Avenue, Clarence in rural Cedar County. During the party, the documents say Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry belonging to Lenny Edens, resulting in about $1,000 damage. After keying the vehicle, Serrano was confronted by other party attendees and asked multiple times to leave. A physical altercation ensued between Serrano and another subject. The altercation was broken up and the parties were separated. Serrano then made reference to a knife in his pocket and threatened to stab other individuals at the scene.
The record said Serrano was then involved in an altercation with Stevens. When the altercation went to the ground, Serrano retrieved the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. An individual at the scene was able to get the knife away from Serrano. Serrano then made reference to going to his vehicle and getting a gun. Serrano’s associates were able to convince him to leave the area and travel to Muscatine.
Several individuals attempted to render first aid to Stevens, however the efforts were unsuccessful and Stevens “succumbed to his injuries.” The file said an autopsy is pending but there was no other apparent cause of death other than the two puncture wounds in Stevens’ abdomen.
Later that morning, Serrano posted to social media, making reference to being involved in a physical altercation and stabbing someone. In the post, Serrano has what appears to be dried blood on his person and is brandishing a knife that appears to be consistent with witness accounts of the knife used in the stabbing. The knife in the social media posts has what appears to be dried blood on the blade.
Serrano was located at a residence in Muscatine. The record says he admitted to law enforcement that he had been involved in an altercation during which he stabbed an individual. A search warrant was executed on the residence he was found at and clothing consistent with those described by witnesses to the stabbing were seized.
