Arrest warrant for first degree murder issued for Sterling man

The Sterling Police Department and the Whiteside County States Attorney Office issued an arrest warrant Sunday for first degree murder for Michael W. Bennett, 35, of Sterling, Ill.

As of Sunday afternoon, Bennett's whereabouts are unknown and an investigation is continuing.

The warrant comes with a bond of $2 million.

The warrant stems from an incident Saturday night. Sterling police received a call of a shooting at approximately 9:36 p.m. at 901 W. 19th St., Sterling. The caller reported a male had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and located one male victim in the back yard of the residence. The male, identified as Joshua N. Hamrick, 39, of Sterling, was transported to CGH Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to Sterling police, information developed during the course of the investigation, witness statements and prior contacts identified the suspect of the shooting as Bennett.

Police are asking anyone with information or knowledge of Bennett's whereabouts to contact them at 815-63-6640 Ext. 5, Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867, or their local law enforcement agency.

