Arrowhead Ranch brings back its annual Auto Auction at 10 a.m. Saturday at 12200 104th St., Coal Valley. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Dan DePorter of DePorter Auction Service will be the auctioneer.

Over 80 cars have been donated and will be sold as is with no warranty.

The funds will help the organization expand programming and provide scholarships to student in need.

For more information and a listing of cars, visit arrowheadyouth.org/auto-auction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0