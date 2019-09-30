John Deere employees, Santhoshi Nanisetty and Janet Norissette clean up garden beds at Arrowhead Ranch, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coal Valley. Volunteers, staff, and youth were at Arrowhead Ranch for United Way of the Quad Cities’ Day of Caring where more than 1,500 local volunteers in more than 100 community work on betterment projects on May 16.
Jacob, 18, throws a deconstructed chair into a dumpster, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coal Valley. Arrowhead had recently undergone renovations and placed items no longer in use in a storage facility and used United Way of the Quad Cities’ Day of Caring to get help in their spring cleaning.
John Deere employee Mike Baumann of Moline cleans up garden beds at Arrowhead Ranch, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coal Valley. Volunteers, staff, and youth were at Arrowhead Ranch for United Way of the Quad Cities’ Day of Caring where more than 1,500 local volunteers in more than 100 community work on betterment projects on May 16.
John Deere employee Denise Slaikeu holds pulled weeds after cleaning up a garden bed at Arrowhead Ranch Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coal Valley. Volunteers, staff, and youth were at Arrowhead Ranch for United Way of the Quad Cities’ Day of Caring where more than 1,500 local volunteers in more than 100 community work on betterment projects on May 16.
Dashaad, 14, takes apart chairs before throwing them into a dumpster, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coal Valley. Arrowhead had recently undergone renovations and placed items no longer in use in a storage facility.
John Deere employee Kati Peck and her fellow coworkers clean up garden beds at Arrowhead Ranch, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coal Valley. Volunteers, staff, and youth were at Arrowhead Ranch for United Way of the Quad Cities’ Day of Caring where more than 1,500 local volunteers in more than 100 community work on betterment projects on May 16.
Dashaad, 14, takes apart chairs before throwing them into a dumpster, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Coal Valley. Arrowhead had recently undergone renovations and placed items no longer in use in a storage facility.
Volunteers, staff, and youth clean out a storage facility at Arrowhead Ranch for United Way of the Quad Cities’ Day of Caring where more than 1,500 local volunteers in more than 100 community work on betterment projects on May 16.
John Deere employees Vicki Gross of Bettendorf and Shu Hui Chen of Davenport clean windows at Arrowhead Ranch's DeRocker Chapel on May 16 during the United Way of the Quad Cities' Day of Caring.
Luis Moreno readily admits that Arrowhead Ranch is in a "rebuilding" stage.
The residential facility for youths currently has only 11 students, although 10 more may be added soon. It has 47 employees, some of whom are part-time or on-call only. It is still a nonprofit corporation.
Moreno is the new CEO at Arrowhead, and among his goals are increasing the enrollment to 36 — which is the number the facility is licensed for — by year’s end.
He also wants to get the word out that although Arrowhead is still a nonprofit, it is not the same facility it used to be for many of its 75 years.
Sure, it still has a wood shop, a dormitory, a spacious gym, an auto shop, a library and classrooms. And many of the facilities have been renovated.
But it’s not at all the same last-chance place it used to be.
“The biggest thing I want people to know is that this isn’t the old Arrowhead Ranch that people think of,” Moreno said. “That this isn’t where the boys are one step away from going to prison if they don’t do well here.”
For starters, Arrowhead no longer takes kids from the Department of Children and Family Services as it used to.
“If we wanted to, we could have this place filled in a matter of two months, if we were to take a DCFS contract right now,” Moreno said. “That’s not where we are at right now. Right now what we are trying to do is perfect what we are doing and work with the population that meet our criteria.”
Students now come from the courts, school districts and even families themselves.
Also, the CEO no longer serves as the principal.
The new principal is Lyle Goldensoph, a former principal in the Moline system, who also worked at Arrowhead earlier in his career.
Soon to be added to the staff is Dr. James “Keith” Frainey, a psychologist. He will be the clinical director.
Though Moreno is hoping to attract additional numbers to reach the goal of 36 before the year is out, he and Mary Davidson, the marketing and development director at Arrowhead, note that with therapeutic care in the modern era, the first goal is to keep children in the home with their family, and that has affected numbers, too.
“But there still is a large percentage of kids that after several steps (therapy, in-house and out-patient), it’s determined that they need to be in residential care,” Davidson said. “There’s a lot of changes going on in the industry.”
Moreno wants people to know that at Arrowhead, students will get a first-rate education. They also will receive “the best therapeutic care possible so that we are able to place them back with the family as soon as we can,” he said.
Arrowhead officials do plan to make a renewed effort to reach out to various agencies the facility has worked with in the past and make sure they are aware of changes and the good work Arrowhead does, Moreno said.
Arrowhead is happy to help students who want to end up in college. “We offer credit-bearing classes,” Moreno said. “And we prepare them for college if that’s what they want to do. We either put them on track so they can graduate from their own high school ... but we could also graduate them from Arrowhead Ranch.”
But not all students will go the college route, and that’s where the auto and woodworking shops come in.
The most important thing Arrowhead staff may offer the students, though, is a willingness to listen.
“They kind of fall out of the mainstream of life,” Davidson said of Arrowhead students. “They have problems with the home, school and community. And then we not only treat their behaviors, we also hear the story and help them process the story of their past.”
Staff members also teach awareness and responsibility.
“We want to make sure that they are self-aware of how their behavior is affecting others,” Moreno said. “We try to teach the young men out here that there are consequences to their behavior, and your family bears those consequences.”
Moreno said he believes much of what goes on at Arrowhead comes down to this Alexander Ashton’s equation: Input (I) plus E (Environment) equals O (Outcomes). In other words, the environment a person is in plus the work he or she puts in will equal the outcome of that person’s life.
Law enforcement has to deal with the outcome and what comes next.
“We address the environment by talking to families, talking to the individual,” Moreno explained. “Input would be the demographics, the background and previous experiences that they have; Input is also the education we give them, the therapy we give them, the peer corrections. And what they are learning out here and the effort they are putting into it."
Outcome refers to changes made be the students, such as adjustments in their attitudes and how they deal with their emotions, Moreno said
“The outcome is hopefully when they leave here, and even if they are in an environment that may be negative, that they may be able to make the right choices so that they can carry on with their lives in a positive manner and become members of society who give back and not see where they recede back to where they used to be.”
