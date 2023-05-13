Arrowhead Youth and Family Services will hold its annual auto auction on Saturday, May 20.

A Quad City tradition, the auction helps support the non-profit facility's residential treatment for at-risk youth, ages 12 -21 years. In addition to the very popular vehicle auction, this year's event also will feature a craft show.

Auto auction registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the William E. Nelson Auto Shop, 12200 104th St., Coal Valley, with the auction beginning at 10 a.m.

A photo identification is required for purchases at the auto auction. Payment can be made by debit card, credit card, cash or personal check. Titles will be released with cash payment, debit card or credit cards. There will be a 10-day hold on checks.

Questions regarding vehicle purchase at the auction may be directed to Mike Wilson at the Arrowhead Auto Shop or mwilson@arrowheadyouth.org.

Vehicle donations are always welcome. All vehicle donations require a valid title in hand at the time of donation. Arrowhead accepts all motor vehicles including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and boats.

If a vehicle does not run, it will still be accepted and will provide an opportunity for Arrowhead students to study mechanics. As part of Arrowhead's educational program, residents learn auto maintenance and repair. Residents develop skills of repair, maintenance and detailing.

Donors unable to transport the vehicle can arrange for a free pick up.

Those interested in donating are invited to fill out the form at www.arrowheadyouth.org/donations-purchases or contact Mike Wilson.

The craft show will be held outside during the time of the auction. In the case of inclement weather, it will move inside.

Arrowhead's mission is to motivate youth-at-risk to become productive and responsible young people by providing quality counseling, education and social services to the youth as well as the families.

