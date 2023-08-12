Arrowhead Youth and Family Services will hold a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Arrowhead Ranch, 12200 104th St., Coal Valley, with dining in the gymnasium.

The dinner will include meat or meatless sauce, garlic bread and a side salad. Lemonade and water will be provided for free. Pop and desserts will be sold separately at an additional cost. Take-out meals are also available.

The cost for an adult meal will be $8. Dinners are free for children age 5 and under.

Funds from the event will help achieve Arrowhead's mission of motivating at-risk youth to become productive, responsible young men by providing quality counseling, education and social services to them and their families.

Founded in 1945, Arrowhead is a private, non-profit treatment facility serving at-risk youth 12-21 years. Arrowhead offers a home and training for youth in need of help and is located in a rural setting just south of Coal Valley.

For more information, https://www.arrowheadyouth.org/events-fundraisers.