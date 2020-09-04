Arsenal commissary is open for use by patrons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Commissary at Rock Island Arsenal is now open to all previously eligible users and those newly qualified as of January.

In January, Commissary privileges were extended to veterans who are Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, and those who have a Veteran's Administration service-related disability. The Commissary also can serve Medal of Honor recipients and the primary family caregiver for a disabled veteran.

To find out more about the Commissary hours and other Rock Island Arsenal public information please download the Digital Garrison, an Army enterprise mobile app, which is now available. The app puts real-time information into Soldiers', Families', and civilians' hands and keeps military communities connected, a key part of readiness and resiliency.

Quad-City Times​

