An Army board has given the Rock Island Arsenal approval to move forward with the concept of leasing the historic Quarters One, along with the golf course and clubhouse on the island.
An official from the Arsenal garrison, which oversees management of facilities on the island, said Monday the Army Installation Management Command's realty governance board gave its approval of the concept last month.
Eric Cramer, a spokesman for the garrison called it a "first step" in the process.
The decision comes months after Col. Kenneth Tauke, the former garrison commander, said he was interested in leasing the facilities to the private sector.
The garrison last year commissioned a firm to study the market for the possibility of a "regional hospitality venue offering a golf course, lodging, and other recreational opportunities."
Currently, both the course and the 23,000-square-foot mansion are run by the Army.
Quarters One, which is in need of extensive repairs, is no longer a residence but is used as a venue for weddings and other events. The golf course, at 120 years old, is the area's oldest. However, there have been concerns about how often it is utilized.
Cramer said Monday the next step is for the Army to make a determination that the facilities are available for lease. If that happens, then the Arsenal could go the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which then would solicit proposals from private entities.
It's not clear how long it might take for an availability finding to take place. Cramer said the conceptual approval is good for 18 months, though the garrison expects word from the Army before that.
This isn't the first time that the Arsenal has considered a lease arrangement.
In 2009, the Arsenal signed an agreement with a Washington, D.C., firm to run the golf course. However, that arrangement lasted less than two years.