Arsenal golf clubhouse contents will be liquidated in online auction; Army can't find private operator

"At this time, the Louisville District has no action on this matter," Abby Korfhage, public affairs specialist, wrote.

The solicitation of proposals followed a study commissioned by the garrison in 2017 to examine the possibility of a "regional hospitality venue offering a golf course, lodging and other recreational opportunities."

While the clubhouse closed in June, the 18-hole golf course, the second oldest in Illinois, closed Sept. 30, 2018.

It previously had been the elite country club of the Quad-Cities. In 2009, the Arsenal signed an agreement with a Washington, D.C., firm to run the course but that didn't last long and in 2010, the Army turned the links into a public course in hopes of making it financially sustainable. That did not work either.

Some golfers said security measures at the island made access too difficult.

During 2019, the first season of closure, the grass was allowed to grow and the course was not mowed, Cramer said.

The course originally opened in 1897, making it the second-oldest course in Illinois behind Chicago which opened in 1894.