The Rock Island Arsenal Golf Course plans to cease operations Sept. 30 and seek new leadership.
On Tuesday, Eric Cramer, Garrison Public Affairs Officer at the Rock Island Arsenal, confirmed the course will cease operations at the end of this month while it seeks a contractor to operate the course, the clubhouse and some other Arsenal facilities under an enhanced use lease (EUL).
“We don't know when it will resume operations or who will operate the course until the EUL process is complete,” Cramer said in an email.
The Army Installation Management Command’s realty governance board gave its approval for it to be leased July 3. More than 120 years old, the golf course is a Garrison property of the Rock Island Arsenal that has been beset from a lack of use in recent years.
It opened July 24, 1897, when Col. Stanhope Blunt, the Rock Island Arsenal commander, learned about the game of golf from a fellow officer. Blunt recruited several officers to form the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club.
He designed the first five holes, which were built by U.S. soldiers. They finished the first nine holes in 1898. The area’s oldest golf course became an 18-hole course in 1902.
In 2010, the golf course was opened to the public after its acquisition by the U.S. Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Directorate.
In 2015, nearly 19,000 rounds were played at the course. However, in December of that year, additional security measures were enacted for the island, which is primarily a military installation. Those measures restricted the public’s access to the island. For a while, visitors needed more than one form of identification to enter the island.
In 2016, with the tighter restrictions, fewer than 13,000 rounds were played at the course.