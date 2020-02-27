Arsenal Museum to host free talk Saturday on Civil War-era black regiment

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum will host a free talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, on the 108th United States Colored Troops, who served as guards at Rock Island Prison Barracks during the Civil War.
The regiment was made up of free men and escaped slaves, largely from Kentucky. This program will explore the history and enduring legacy of the men who served in the 108th USCT.
Presenters will be Patrick Allie, Arsenal Museum director; Edwin Reiter, author of "The Road to Freedom: A History of the 108th Infantry Regiment USCT"; Shellie Moore Guy of Rock Island, a descendant of 108th soldiers; and Rock Island poet Johnnie Woods.
In September 1864, nearly 1,000 African-American soldiers from the 108th Regiment of the USCT arrived at the Rock Island Prison Barracks to help guard Confederate prisoners. Several men and their families settled in this area after the Civil War ended in 1865.
“It's really not a piece of history people are very familiar with," Allie said at last year's program on the same topic. The 108th Regiment was the only black unit from the Union Army among the five regiments brought in to guard 12,000 Confederate prisoners who were held between 1863 and 1865 at the camp, he said.
Rock Island's prison — comprised of 84 buildings surrounded by a 12-foot-high wall, east of where Quarters One now stands — was one of 21 Union prisons in the country, Allie said. None of those 84 structures remains today, he said.
All visitors to the Arsenal will need to obtain a visitor's pass at the Visitor Control Center adjacent to the Moline Gate.