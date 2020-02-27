Arsenal Museum to host free talk Saturday on Civil War-era black regiment

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum will host a free talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, on the 108th United States Colored Troops, who served as guards at Rock Island Prison Barracks during the Civil War.

The regiment was made up of free men and escaped slaves, largely from Kentucky. This program will explore the history and enduring legacy of the men who served in the 108th USCT.

Presenters will be Patrick Allie, Arsenal Museum director; Edwin Reiter, author of "The Road to Freedom: A History of the 108th Infantry Regiment USCT"; Shellie Moore Guy of Rock Island, a descendant of 108th soldiers; and Rock Island poet Johnnie Woods.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In September 1864, nearly 1,000 African-American soldiers from the 108th Regiment of the USCT arrived at the Rock Island Prison Barracks to help guard Confederate prisoners. Several men and their families settled in this area after the Civil War ended in 1865.