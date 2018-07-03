Subscribe for 17¢ / day
070317-RED-WHITE-BOOM-011
FILE: Spectators watch the Red, White and Boom firework show celebrating Independence Day in Davenport on Monday, July 3, 2017. The annual Red, White and Boom celebration featured the largest firework show in the Quad-Cities fired from two barges in the Mississippi River. Spectators watched from both the Iowa and Illinois riverfronts and were entertained by bands, food vendors and children's activities throughout the night.

 Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES

With flooding in Davenport's LeClaire Park, the Rock Island Arsenal is opening its gates to those who would like to use the arsenal to watch this year's Red, White and Boom Fireworks display Tuesday night.

The Rock Island and Moline gates will be open for entry, with the Rock Island Gate closing at 8 p.m. Guests leaving after the fireworks must leave via the Moline Gate to Rock Island Arsenal.

Visitors will be asked to show only their driver's licenses at the gates for each visitor over 16, without a need for a visitor's pass.

