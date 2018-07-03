With flooding in Davenport's LeClaire Park, the Rock Island Arsenal is opening its gates to those who would like to use the arsenal to watch this year's Red, White and Boom Fireworks display Tuesday night.
The Rock Island and Moline gates will be open for entry, with the Rock Island Gate closing at 8 p.m. Guests leaving after the fireworks must leave via the Moline Gate to Rock Island Arsenal.
Visitors will be asked to show only their driver's licenses at the gates for each visitor over 16, without a need for a visitor's pass.