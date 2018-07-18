After making his first-visit ever visit to the Rock Island Arsenal, Mark T. Esper, who has been the Secretary of the Army for just eight months, cast an intense, commanding presence Wednesday.
Esper is a man with immense qualifications, including background on Capitol Hill as national security adviser for then Senate Majority leader Bill Frist; policy director for the House Armed Services Committee and a staff member on the Senate Foreign Relations and Government Affairs committees, where he was responsible for national security issues.
In addition, the graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point served as legislative director and senior policy adviser to Sen. Chuck Hagel besides being the deputy assistant secretary of defense in the Office of the Secretary of Defense in Esper’s time at the Pentagon.
When asked, Esper had no trouble expressing his belief in NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has come under some questioning by the current president, Donald Trump. Clearly, that is not the case with Esper.
“I served in NATO when I was on active duty,” said Esper, a Gulf War veteran who also has commanded an airborne rifle company in Europe. “I was assigned to Europe. It’s probably one of the greatest alliances in history.”
He also added that the Secretary of Defense has stressed its importance, too, and that the U.S. “continue to strengthen our alliances and broaden our partners.
“And,” added Esper, “that’s what we will continue to do.”
Esper spoke mostly in generalities regarding the Rock Island Arsenal. But one area that kept coming up in his answers was the Rock Island Arsenal’s Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC), which was among the areas he visited Wednesday.
The Department of Defense came out with a national defense strategy earlier this year, Esper said, which tells the U.S. Army to be prepared for high conflict including against computers and peer adversaries. The chief of staff of the Army and Esper produced a vision last month on that very topic, which will result in the U.S. doing a lot more in the future on next generation technologies.
After praising the JMTC earlier, Esper added, “the JMTC at the Active Manufacturing Center will help us get there. It has the great promise of providing quality products on time at a much less cost than we have in the past.
“That’s important, not only in terms of where we need to be in terms of cost and stewardship with the taxpayers’ dollars but really with our ability to sustain soldiers in the field during a war fight,” he said.
When asked about the emphasis on defense by the current administration, and how that might impact the Arsenal, Esper noted that there has been good funding from Congress in 2017 and 2018. “And if the budget agreement hold we will get really good funding in ’19,” he said.
“Hopefully, we will sustain that in ’20, ‘21 and ’22,” he added. “I think we see a trend moving. I want to keep that going.
“The Army has some really bold and innovative ideas when it comes to modernizing the force. If the funding continues it will give us the resources to invest in programs like the JMTC Active Manufacturing Center,” Esper said.
Esper also lauded his visit to the Arsenal. “It’s great for me to visit this fabulous place, Rock Island, to get an understanding of not only where we are but where we are going in the future,” he said.