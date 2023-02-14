The Rock Island Arsenal will conduct a full-scale active shooter exercise beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday and concluding around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Arsenal.

Alert! and Giant Voice Mass Warning Notification System will be used during the drill. All exercise messaging will begin with "exercise-exercise-exercise."

Emergency personnel and vehicles will respond and set up incident command stations.

There will be simulated small-arms gunfire at designated locations.

Incoming and outgoing gate operations may be impacted during the actual lockdown of the exercise.