Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Brown will receive responsibility for the Command Sergeant Major post at the U.S. Army Garrison, Rock Island Arsenal, in a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at Rock Island Arsenal’s Heritage Hall.

The ceremony marks the end of the assignment for Command Sgt. Maj. John E. Dobbins, who has served in the position since July 21, 2021. He is leaving the Arsenal with his next duty assignment as command sergeant major at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.

Incoming Carrison Command Sgt. Major Brown served most recently as the command sergeant major of the 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

As command sergeant major for the garrison, Brown will provide quality facilities and excellent base operations support and services to all installation tenants in the areas of law enforcement, crime prevention, security management, fire, safety, information management, facilities engineering, housing, maintenance of buildings and roads, and transportation, according to an Arsenal news release.