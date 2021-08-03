Arsenal to host round-up day for local delivery drivers

Rock Island Arsenal will host a “Round-Up Day” for delivery drivers on 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, at the Visitor Control Center located at the Moline gate of the Arsenal.

The event, is designed to encourage businesses and delivery drivers, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber, and Lyft drivers, grocery delivery services and other delivery services that may need access to the Arsenal for delivery or ride-sharing.

The Visitor Control Center will offer extended hours through 5 p.m. to make it easier for drivers to get passes good for a year, to do business at the Arsenal.

Rock Island Arsenal officials said the Visitor Control Center will offer a set-aside window just for the service drivers to receive their one-year passes.

To expedite the process, a new visitor control access form is available on the garrison home page for U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal at this web address: https://home.army.mil/ria

Quad-City Times​

