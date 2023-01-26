Arson suspect in Moline apartment fire waives extradition

The man suspected of arson in a Moline apartment fire that injured five people Wednesday has waived extradition from Scott to Rock Island county.

Frederick Jermaine McKenzie, 36, of Moline, was being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on an interstate warrant and $100,000 cash-only bond. He remained in custody in Davenport Thursday morning as the extradition process was underway.

He is charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson, said Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Aggravated arson is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years, while arson is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Davenport police found McKenzie in the 2200 block of Telegraph Road Wednesday afternoon. A fire at Timber Knoll Apartments, 3741 53rd St., had started around 10:30 in the morning. Five people were treated for smoke inhalation, including two who were transported to the hospital, fire officials said.

Moline Police said McKenzie is a former resident of Timber Knoll.

Police credited other residents and "Good Samaritans" who happened to be in the area with rescuing many tenants who were trapped on outdoor balconies as heavy smoke poured from the building.