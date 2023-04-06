Fans of all art mediums — painting, sculpting and brewing, included — have been invited to an event that will bring them up close with artists who craft craft beers.

Art of the Brew will take place 5:30-8 p.m. April 14 in the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Guests can sample beers and meads from 10 area breweries, Figge Membership Coordinator Carlie Allison said, participate in activities like spinning the mystery beer wheel and bid on items at a silent auction.

Tickets are available online.

The event is new this year and is replacing the Figge's Cajun Cookoff for the time being. As breweries are a significant part of the Quad-Cities community, it made sense to showcase them at a touchstone organization like the Figge, Allison said.

"Brewing itself is its own art form," Allison said. "So we thought that it was a really good match."

She hopes the event will also draw in new audiences, like customers of the breweries they're hosting. Businesses participating include Midwest Ale Works, Radicle Effect Brewerks, 5ive Cities Brewing, Front Street Brewery, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Stompbox Brewing, Bent River Brewing Co., Twin Span Brewing, Contrary Brewing Co. and Rebels and Lions Brewing.

The galleries will not be open during the event, but Allison said people should take advantage of the museum's free admission for the month of April.

One aspect of the evening Allison is most excited about is the chance to speak with area brewers about their work.

"It will be a lot of fun," Allison said. "People will be able to chat with the brewers, and I encourage people to do this, because they're very passionate about what they do, how they brew the beer and they're so smart and so passionate about it."