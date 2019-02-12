Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, is now accepting applications from young artists who would like to work this spring and summer as paid apprentices, under the direction of a professional artist, on public art projects in the Quad-Cities.
The application deadline is March 1, with interviews in March and April.
All students ages 15-21 are eligible to apply for the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship program. A letter of recommendation from a teacher or mentor is required.
Eight projects will be funded this year.
Spring projects to be done in late April and May will be murals in Bettendorf and Rock Island.
Summer projects to be done June 10-July 11 will be murals in Davenport and Rock Island; a sculpture/mixed-media project at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport; a street art project in Bettendorf; a photography project in Milan, and an improv comedy group in Rock Island.
For more information, and to apply, visit quadcityarts.com.
The program is sponsored by the cities of Bettendorf and Rock Island, Friendship Manor, the Downtown Davenport Partnership, and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, with additional support from the Grant W. and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation and John Deere.
Quad-City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad-City region through the arts. Programs are funded in part by Festival of Trees, Quad-City Arts Partners, and operating grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs.