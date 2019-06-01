Gwen Ballard Patton credits her move to the Quad-Cities with restoring her inner artist, but it is her willingness to share those talents and ignite them in others that makes her a Quad-Citizen.
A talented artist, a self-proclaimed "non-professional musician," an art and music teacher, a wife and mother, the Rock Island woman now is the first finalist in the Quad-Citizen of the Year Award. The new award, created by the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU, is designed to celebrate and thank Quad-Citizens for creating positive change in our region.
"The Quad-Cities has been very welcoming, the people are great," said Patton, who moved here 13 years ago with her family when her husband Stephen "Mike" Patton accepted a job with Deere & Co. He now is recently retired.
"Because I spent a lot of my time with my daughter, Rose, as she was growing up I took a little break from my art (and work) as a graphic designer, illustrator," Patton said. "(The Quad-Cities) gave me an opportunity to pick up where I left off."
But her discovery of the Bucktown Center for the Arts, where she and Rose share a studio, and her art and music outreach activities have her now reconnected and entrenched in the arts.
"I needed to be around other artists. I looked long and hard for that environment," Patton said. "Bucktown was just what I needed. There are artists there doing all kinds of work. I found it inspiring and energizing."
Born and raised in Nashville, Patton and her family also have lived in Milwaukee and Memphis.
In addition to her drawing, painting and graphic arts, Patton plays the cello and the piano — teaching piano to at-risk children and some adults at the Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy in Rock Island.
"The big impact she has had on the Quad-Cities is her work as a piano teacher with Second Baptist Church," said her daughter Rose, who nominated her mom for the Quad-Citizen of the Year. "The kids love her, the parents love her."
Rev. Carmen Ausborn, the academy's director and assistant to the pastor, agrees. "Gwen's always going the extra mile to have the initiative to see a problem (and create a solution). She's been there since the beginning to establish forms, set up classes and scheduling."
"She is so patient, kind and very observant. Her classes (may run long) but it's to give the students time," Ausborn added.
Patton is among many music teachers helping the academy's students learn to play a multitude of musical instruments. Ausborn called her "a semi-employee," but added "she volunteers more hours than she teaches.
"She fills in for other teachers. It's a lifesaver," Ausborn said. "You may have parents who drive across town (to bring their child) and find their teacher is not here. She steps right in."
Patton and the academy teach students who range in age from 4 to 80, including at-risk and special needs children.
"I thought that was a very worthwhile program to be involved in," Patton said. "Something that brings a lot of joy to a lot of people. The kids are very enthusiastic about learning music. I feel it is a privilege to be in the midst of that."
Having learned the cello as an adult, she now performs with the Black Hawk College's community orchestra and other local ensembles. "First seat cello," Rose proudly bragged. Her mother also is a member of the Etude Club, a longstanding club of local musicians.
She also teaches painting to adults at Bucktown in downtown Davenport, but the classes have been sidelined by the Mississippi River flooding. The center has been forced to close temporarily because of water damage mostly in its basement. Patton's first-floor studio was damaged not by the flood but from water below when a broken sprinkler head burst beneath her floor.
Her painting class is a mix of "some who already paint and some who claim they are not artists at all," Patton said. "I try to offer something for both of them."
Sherry Maurer, the executive director of Midcoast Fine Arts, which operates Bucktown, describes Patton as a "quiet, strong person" with an incredible talent. "It's not like she doesn't have an opinion on stuff, she does," Maurer added.
Maurer said the results she gets out of her students are equally impressive as her own work. "I think she inspires them and helps them out a great deal."
One particular class was asked to paint a pie with a fork in it, she recalled. "I was so impressed with the different interpretations with it."
This year, Patton was asked to join the Midcoast board to represent all the studio's artists. Her string quartet also has entertained at Bucktown events.
"She's certainly been a stalwart with the flood," Maurer said. "She was in there helping with sandbagging and did not shirk from work."
Gaye Shannon Burnett, a fellow Bucktown studio artist, said her friend never hesitates to lend a hand. In fact, she has called on her help in teaching art and music to other organizations and efforts including Azubuike African American Council for the Arts and the Black History Plays at Rock Island High School.
"She's always there to help with music and auditions," Burnett said. "Even though Gwen may not spearhead the project, she is always there to assist and give back to the community. That is the fiber of the community, giving. We need a lot more people like her."