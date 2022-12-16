Artist, Quad-Cities native Byron 'BK' Davis works on biopic film, releases new piano composition album

Byron "BK" Davis views his work and life through the lens of three words — inspire, encourage and educate. The musician, writer and Quad-Cities native tries to share his experiences and expertise where he can, and take the unexpected in stride.

"I believe in divine intervention — that's the point of reference I live my life from," Davis said. "Of course in life, all types of things happen that we never expect to encounter on the journey. But I think what really matters is not so much what happens to us in life, but how we respond to it."

He's responded to hardships — like hitting a deer and bad weather on a long road trip, with grace — and successes, like working on a biopic film about his life, with gratitude and hope for the future.

A decade after being named a Steinway International Artist, Davis is diving into the world of film and returning to writing on the heels of his latest album release.

"Invisible Secret" will be released in the coming weeks on streaming services and CD, Davis said. It's inspired by his international tours, pulling elements of Middle Eastern and Latin American styles to his composition. Some of his fans have reached out to the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the organization that handles Grammy winners, about the artist, and plan to do so again to draw their attention to the new album, he said.

The artist has upcoming performances Dec. 17 at West Music, 3849 N. Brady St., Davenport, and Feb. 5 at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.

"I have a whole catalog of what you might call mood music, piano music and stuff like that," Davis said. "Which, my flagship composition of mood music is 'Invisible Secret,' that's a piano composition."

Songs from the new album will make an appearance in the film's score alongside other songs from Davis' discography.

Davis was approached by Ascend Classical Films out of Boston about making a movie about his life, and they've been working on production for around nine months. They've filmed in the Quad-Cities and Florida, where Davis lives now, and hope to premiere it in the spring. He had no idea someone wanted to memorialize his life in film until the producer reached out, he said, and was excited to be a part of the project.

With the album set to be released and the film in production, the past few months have been very busy for Davis. The artist plans to take a step back from music and performing for a while while he works on writing books on linguistics — as a former stenographer and polyglot, Davis said he wants to help people learn more languages.

Before he hunkers down in his Florida home, though, Davis will spend time with his family. His mother and other family members have their own parts in the movie, and everyone has been incredibly supportive of him and his journey, he said.

"I like to tell people that my story has become Iowa history and African American history all wrapped up into one," Davis said. "Me as an African American Steinway International Artist, it's new it's never happened before, and I'm so honored to have been touched by the finger of God, so to speak."