Artist selected for Moline's Spiegel Building mural

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Renew Moline announced Monday the selection of local artist Brandon Nees to complete the public art project on the city-owned Spiegel Building, 202 20th St. in downtown Moline.

Renew partnered with the city of Moline and Quad City Arts to evaluate 28 submissions from artists from around the Midwest and on Sept. 8 the Project Management Team — a public/private partnership between Renew Moline and the city — endorsed Nees' proposed concept. Alderman David Parker, Ward 2, said the proposal was "perfect" for the building.

Nees describes his art as "an abstract taste of contemporary typography using mixed media."

The Public Art Steering Committee members were excited by the style of Nees' proposal. Quad City Arts executive director Kevin Maynard said, "This proposal is unique. There really isn't another public art project like it in the Quad-Cities. We are excited to see how art can elevate this building aesthetically and economically."

The project will be created by Nees in his studio and installed by the city upon completion. The contract awards the artist a $10,000 stipend and the project is anticipated to be completed and installed in mid-October.

The purpose of the Spiegel mural project is to beautify and draw attention to the building, which was sold to the city in 2016 for $303,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0