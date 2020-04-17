Artist Ward Olson: 'He had the knack'

He also painted portraits of adults and children, people's homes and boats such as the W.J. Quinlan ferry boat that traveled between Davenport and Rock Island and the Delta Queen that journeyed up and down the Mississipppi.

As for portraits, "he had the knack," son Tom said. "He got the eyes."

Bill Wundram, long-time Quad-City Times columnist, remarked: "He loved to do portraits and he was good."

Olson also was generous with his talents, donating use of his work as fundraisers for various causes, such as the Antoine LeClaire House, Vander Veer Botanical Park and the American Cancer Society.

"Ward Olson would do a painting and people would bid on it and he'd raise thousands of dollars," Wundram said.

Long-time participants in, and spectators of, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race may remember seeing Olson, with his signature bald head and large dark glasses, positioned at the "turnaround" at the bottom of McClellan Boulevard.

He was there as late as last year, shuttled into place by son Tom in a golf cart.

Olson's wife, Beverly, died in 2009 after nearly 58 years of marriage. To see the two together "defined the word devotion," Beréskin said.