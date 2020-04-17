Artist Ward Olson: 'He had the knack'

Even if you don't recognize his name, you may have seen his work.
Ward Olson was a life-long commercial artist who created, on the side, several hundred paintings, specializing in Quad-City buildings, some still standing, some long gone, riverboats and portraits, including jazz great Bix Beiderbecke.
Examples of his work hang in various buildings around the Quad-Cities such as the Quad-City Bank & Trust Co. office in the former Velie mansion in Moline, the Adler Theatre, Davenport, and the Family Dentistry office of his son, Tom, in Bettendorf.
Olson, one of the “Greatest Generation” who served in the Navy during World War II, died Thursday morning at the Kahl Home, Davenport, at the age of 96. He had lived in Bettendorf most of his life.
Pat Beréskin, owner of the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, Bettendorf, remembers Olson as "the first real living artist" she knew and hopes to assemble an exhibition of his work sometime this summer.
Beréskin regards Olson as a regionalist who created images of iconic Quad-City buildings and scenes. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Olson painted, from pictures, buildings from the early 1900s that no longer exist, such as Spencer Square and the Harper House in Rock Island, the Burtis Opera House in Davenport and the First National Bank in Moline.
He also painted portraits of adults and children, people's homes and boats such as the W.J. Quinlan ferry boat that traveled between Davenport and Rock Island and the Delta Queen that journeyed up and down the Mississipppi.
As for portraits, "he had the knack," son Tom said. "He got the eyes."
Bill Wundram, long-time Quad-City Times columnist, remarked: "He loved to do portraits and he was good."
Olson also was generous with his talents, donating use of his work as fundraisers for various causes, such as the Antoine LeClaire House, Vander Veer Botanical Park and the American Cancer Society.
"Ward Olson would do a painting and people would bid on it and he'd raise thousands of dollars," Wundram said.
Long-time participants in, and spectators of, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race may remember seeing Olson, with his signature bald head and large dark glasses, positioned at the "turnaround" at the bottom of McClellan Boulevard.
He was there as late as last year, shuttled into place by son Tom in a golf cart.
Olson's wife, Beverly, died in 2009 after nearly 58 years of marriage. To see the two together "defined the word devotion," Beréskin said.
Wundram remembers the couple as "fantastic dancers," saying Olson "was like a Fred Astaire.
"Just really wonderful."
Olson grew up on a farm near Morrison, Illinois, attending a country school until sixth grade.
"I have been drawing as far back as I can remember," he told a reporter in 1977. "I drew in my school books, tattooed the arms of my classmates, and I drew on barn boards before it became the fashion."
After serving in the South Pacific and Japan during World War II, Olson attended the Minneapolis School of Art, then answered an ad for an artist job at Bawden Brothers, an advertising agency in Davenport.
He worked for Bawden, a company in Rock Island and for Advertising Communications Inc., or AIC. Customers included Servus Rubber and Montgomery Elevator.
"It's a sad time," Tom Olson said Friday of his dad's passing. "But there's memories there."
Olson does not think his dad died of the coronavirus because he had tested negative for it last week.
