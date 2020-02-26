Artists look to NorthPark Mall in Davenport for new gallery to replace two to close

In response to the planned closure of two Quad-Cities art galleries, a public meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, to discuss creating a new cooperative gallery in NorthPark Mall, Davenport, for artists to display and sell their art.
The meeting will be led by artists Barb and Jim Toner of Bettendorf, at Bucktown Center for the Arts (Suite 203), 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Barb has been a fused-glass artist for six years, has sold her pieces in Bucktown and The ARTery/Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island, where she’s also volunteered.
These two art centers will close at the end of March, with the disbanding of the nonprofit MidCoast Fine Arts. A gallery at NorthPark is proposed for the 2,600-square-foot space formerly occupied by a Payless shoe store, between Von Maur and JC Penney, Barb Toner said this week.
“Everybody would contribute what they can,” she said of getting artists to chip in for a year lease of the space. “I’m asking for help, once we get this off the ground, we need help with cleaning and painting, and help with staffing.”
Similar to how Bucktown has operated since 2004, Toner plans to have a NorthPark gallery open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and ideally, add Sundays.
When she heard MidCoast would fold, Toner said: “I was so upset. I couldn’t believe it because I volunteer on Wednesdays at the ARTery. I’ve gotten to know the people at Bucktown quite well, I felt so horrible. There are options out there. I thought that there were people, artists out there, in the same position I was in. Two places were closing, and what do we do now?”
MidCoast executive director Sherry Maurer, who will be at Saturday’s meeting, said based on the model of the Bucktown Artists’ Market, “it can succeed if even a fraction of Quad-Cities artists are committed to it.”
“Losing MidCoast will leave a void in our community...not just our arts community,” said ARTery manager Carolyn Krueger.
Bucktown will host its second to last Final Friday this Friday at 6 to 9 p.m. It will include a reception for the art of Amber Williams and Jane Doty, as well as Coffee Delights from Mona Ritemon and Sam McFarland will have stained-glass works on display in the second-floor casement.
For more information on the planned gallery, contact Barb Toner at mctague360@hotmail.com or 563-320-3625.