Artists look to NorthPark Mall in Davenport for new gallery to replace two to close

In response to the planned closure of two Quad-Cities art galleries, a public meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, to discuss creating a new cooperative gallery in NorthPark Mall, Davenport, for artists to display and sell their art.

The meeting will be led by artists Barb and Jim Toner of Bettendorf, at Bucktown Center for the Arts (Suite 203), 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Barb has been a fused-glass artist for six years, has sold her pieces in Bucktown and The ARTery/Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island, where she’s also volunteered.

These two art centers will close at the end of March, with the disbanding of the nonprofit MidCoast Fine Arts. A gallery at NorthPark is proposed for the 2,600-square-foot space formerly occupied by a Payless shoe store, between Von Maur and JC Penney, Barb Toner said this week.

“Everybody would contribute what they can,” she said of getting artists to chip in for a year lease of the space. “I’m asking for help, once we get this off the ground, we need help with cleaning and painting, and help with staffing.”