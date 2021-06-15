Arts festival Alternating Currents announces featured musical artists

Alternating Currents is adding more outdoor stages and performances of all kinds at its 2021 festival.

The arts festival announced its featured live music acts, set to perform Aug. 19-22 in downtown Davenport, according to a news release. They will join more than 100 performances, film screenings and other arts events.

The lineup features Missouri-based bands Fox Royale and Radkey, Cincinnati indie rock band Motherfolk, Nashville band Tedious & Brief, and Squonk Opera, made up of 10-20 Pittsburgh artists. LoPiez will also provide live music and professional wrestling exhibitions from Black & Brave Wrestling Academy wrestlers.

“We have something for everyone’s tastes - just come down and check it out,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership Events Director Jason Gilliland in the release. “If you walk into a bar or venue and decide ‘this one’s not for me,’ you can just walk down the street to another performance. It’s the perfect event to find your next favorite artist you didn’t know before.”

A more detailed schedule will be announced soon, along with events from other Quad-City downtowns. Alternating Currents events are free to attend.

