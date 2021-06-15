 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arts festival Alternating Currents announces featured musical artists
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Arts festival Alternating Currents announces featured musical artists

  • 0
082518-alternating-currents-019

Local artist Bret Dale performs along with Alan Sweet on Aug. 25 at UP skybar in Davenport during the second annual Alternating Currents festival. The event relies on downtown venues and other attractions to keep down costs.

 FILE PHOTO

Alternating Currents is adding more outdoor stages and performances of all kinds at its 2021 festival.

The arts festival announced its featured live music acts, set to perform Aug. 19-22 in downtown Davenport, according to a news release. They will join more than 100 performances, film screenings and other arts events.

082518-alternating-currents-006

Local artist Bret Dale performs at UP Skybar in Davenport on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

The lineup features Missouri-based bands Fox Royale and Radkey, Cincinnati indie rock band Motherfolk, Nashville band Tedious & Brief, and Squonk Opera, made up of 10-20 Pittsburgh artists. LoPiez will also provide live music and professional wrestling exhibitions from Black & Brave Wrestling Academy wrestlers.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

“We have something for everyone’s tastes - just come down and check it out,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership Events Director Jason Gilliland in the release. “If you walk into a bar or venue and decide ‘this one’s not for me,’ you can just walk down the street to another performance. It’s the perfect event to find your next favorite artist you didn’t know before.”  

A more detailed schedule will be announced soon, along with events from other Quad-City downtowns. Alternating Currents events are free to attend. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News