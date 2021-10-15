As Bettendorf grows, here are 12 things city council aims to work on this year

Helping expand the sprawling TBK Bank Sports Complex, adding police officers to the department’s force, and exploring council action to incentivize owners to fill vacant store fronts, were top priorities Bettendorf city council members determined during a multi-day goal-setting session over the weekend.
Here are 12 goals the Bettendorf City Council established as priorities for the upcoming year.
1. Police services and staffing
Like many departments in the Quad-Cities area, Bettendorf is down officers, according to city staff. The city has experienced rapid growth, especially in the northern part of the city, where TBK Bank Sports Complex and retail, housing developments, and a new elementary school have sprung up in the last five years.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the city council plans to give authorization to hire three new police officers in the upcoming budget, which the city council will hammer out this spring.
Police Chief Keith Kimball said the council also agreed to expand Bettendorf’s police force by three for the current fiscal budget, which runs from July to June 2022.
Kimball said he’s currently authorized for 48 officers, but effectively has 42 trained and operational officers on the streets now because of retirements, pending disability leave, military leave, and officers in training. Once council members approve the budget this spring, the department will be authorized at 51 officers.
Kimball said Bettendorf hadn’t seen a dramatic increase in calls for service, but that the geographical distance officers need to travel has increased as the city has grown.
The added officers would be geared toward patrol, Kimball said.
2. Support TBK Bank Sports Complex expansion
The developers for the TBK Bank Sports Complex have taken steps to prepare more than 100 acres of land east of Middle Road across from the sports complex and fast-growing retail hub for something new. No development agreement is being negotiated yet, but Ploehn said city council members wanted to support a potential new expansion.
Developer and former CEO of the sports complex, Doug Kratz, said he’d like to see more multi-purpose fields to accommodate more regional events. Other possibilities include an entertainment venue and more retail or restaurants.
Mayor Robert Gallagher said Bettendorf's "eggs are in the TBK basket right now," and the city should continue to build itself as a sports tourism destination.
3. Explore a vacant building ordinance
Ploehn said the council wants to explore enacting city policy to encourage property owners to fill store fronts, particularly in Duck Creek Plaza and Cumberland Square.
“The council would like to explore if a storefront is vacant for so long, can we implement some sort of fine against the property owner to incent them to — or disincentive might be the better word — to get something in there?” Ploehn said.
It’s a delicate balancing act, Ploehn said, because some businesses, like Schnuck’s in Duck Creek Plaza, are continuing to pay rent for their space.
“We’ve got to explore that the potential for an ordinance that says if by, this time, say when the lease ends, you don't have that occupied, we're going to take action against you,” Ploehn said. “That's the idea.”
The city also plans to revise its subdivision ordinance and comprehensive plan to make multi-family developments more attractive and functional, Gallagher said.
That could mean making a multi-family complex further from the road, adding green space, more space between buildings, or other landscaping features.
"We're trying to find ways to balance the bedroom feel of Bettendorf of the past with different kinds of development in the downtown or our commercial corridors," Gallagher said.
4. Duck Creek Plaza Revitalization Strategy
In a related goal, the Bettendorf City Council hopes to investigate what they can do to help revitalize Duck Creek Plaza. The plaza, owned by Cincinnati-based operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers Phillips Edison & Company, has four available storefronts, totaling 96,025 square feet of vacant space.
The largest space, 63,706 square feet, was a Schnucks grocery store, which closed in August 2020. It remains empty, but Schnucks is continuing to pay its lease with the owners of Duck Creek Plaza, Ploehn said.
“The council said can we start to visit with the owners of Duck Creek Plaza, to see how we can revitalize that whole place?” Ploehn said. “Is there something we can do to help them, or encourage them, to get that thing revitalized?”
5. Stop sign and speed enforcement policy
“Council feels that we have too many people that are driving like maniacs and we need to get our cops out there and slow people down,” Ploehn said.
Ploehn said city staff and the police department would likely look at the high accident areas and put up speed monitors on busy roads to collect data.
“You always look at your arterials first, and then your collectors and occasionally residential streets where you've had some sort of influx of traffic, but mostly arterials and collectors,” Ploehn said. “So, Middle Road, Devils Glen, Spruce Hills Drive, 53rd, Tanglefoot, you look at all those.”
Ploehn said the council did not express interest in speed camera enforcement.
6. City-wide IT Master Plan, cybersecurity plan
Last year, the city set developing an IT Master Plan and Cybersecurity Plan as a top priority.
The city hired consulting company BerryDunn to analyze hardware, software, and processes to give the city recommendations on how to improve its information technology systems.
“For instance, our financial system is 30 years old. We probably need to think about moving to a different system,” Ploehn said.
7. Urban Park Development
City staff plan to execute designs for an urban park underneath the I-74 bridge, including multi-purpose walkways, landscaping, and an elevator to the new bridge path, which the city recently won a waiver for that hastens its construction.
The expectation is for both lanes of traffic on the new $1.2 billion I-74 bridge to open by the end of the year.
8. Pool/Splash Pad
The potential for a new Bettendorf pool is back on the table, but the city council has committed to keeping the Life Fitness Center intact, Ploehn said.
In the last several years, the city council has deliberated on what to do about 50-plus year old recreation facilities: Splash Landing Aquatics Center, at 2220 23rd St., the Life Fitness Center, at 2222 Middle Road, and the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, at 2204 Grant St.
The city issued Request for Proposals to revamp or redevelop the Community Center space and nearby park, which are due from developers later this month.
As for a new pool, Ploehn said the council gave staff the go-ahead to look at either putting a pool proposal to voters for a referendum or funding it themselves.
“And perhaps a splash pad or two in other locations in the city,” Ploehn said.
Last year, the city council tabled the possibility of a voter referendum because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the city council voted to close the indoor pool at the Life Fitness Center.
9. Sewer Plan for Growth/annexation
The Bettendorf city council has wanted for years to annex land north of I-80. The city already has a sewer study underway, Ploehn said, and the council directed staff to prepare an analysis of the sewer study and how Bettendorf can afford to grow north of the interstate. Ploehn said the presentation would likely go to council close to budget time in February or March.
"We need to understand, OK if we do grow, how do we service that growth? We don't have sewer north of the interstate of consequence," Ploehn said.
10. Maintaining parks, parks master plan, and addressing seasonal worker shortages
The city council established maintaining parks as a high priority as new parks are added, and seasonal workers remain hard to find. Ploehn said that may include looking at how the city recruits and pays seasonal workers for parks maintenance during peak months.
After appointing the first members of a non-elected park board and promoting Kim Kidwell into a combined Family Museum and Parks and Recreation director position, the city aims to revisit the park master plan created in 2017.
“Should we change the plans, should we revise the plan, and then we hope to get a lot of that done, both prior to budget and right after budget so that we create the funding mechanism to align,” Ploehn said.
11. I-80/Middle Road Interchange
Bettendorf and the Iowa Department of Transportation have received federal approval for plans to replace the I-80/Middle Road partial cloverleaf interchange with a compressed diamond interchange as traffic continues to increase in the area.
However, the project is not in the IDOT’s five-year plan, yet, which Ploehn said is essential for it to move forward. The council’s objective is to advocate for the interchange to get in the five-year plan.
“It already is designed, because we paid for that through what's called an interchange justification report,” Ploehn said. “It’s a preliminary design, it'll have to be finalized, but if it's not in the five year plan for the DOT it just sits, so we need to get into the five-year plan.”
He said the council authorized city staff to explore if a Build Grant through the Federal Highway Administration would help speed up the interchange construction.
12. Juvenile Crime Action Plan and Community Conversation
Bettendorf council authorized support for a Youth Assessment Center earlier this summer, pledging a one-time payment of $300,000.
Ploehn said the council asked Kimball to continue being active and making connections with organizations NAACP, LULAC, and colleagues in Davenport and Scott County.
“So, we’re going to continue to work with them on things that are mutually beneficial to us,” Ploehn said.