Kathy Morris has been involved with Scott County recycling since it began in the mid '90s, and she's never seen the markets for recycled products crash as they have in the past year.
Nationwide, recycled paper is selling for next to nothing — if it is selling at all — and it appears there will soon be a nationwide glut of recycled plastic as well because in January, China drastically reduced the amount of scrap it would accept, according to an article Wednesday in The Washington Post.
Some waste managers are putting recycled paper in the landfill, with the states of Massachusetts and Oregon lifting restrictions against landfilling recyclable material, according to the Post.
Conditions in Scott and Rock Island counties are not so dire, but the future is uncertain.
In August of 2017, the Waste Commission of Scott County was selling recycled paper for $75 per ton. Today, the price is "$2 something," Morris, waste commission director, said.
"More than 40 percent of the recycled paper in the United States was being shipped to China," Morris said. "Now supply exceeds demand."
In Rock Island County, where Republic Services processes recyclables from the county's drop-off bins, the company is paying $5 a bale to recycle paper, Sarah Gardner, coordinator for the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency, said. That compares with receiving $50 per bale a year ago, she said. Republic could not be reached for comment.
The drop in recycled paper prices hasn't hit the Midwest as hard as the coasts because Midwest waste managers over the years developed local, U.S.-based markets whereas on the coasts, everything was shipped to China, Gardner said.
Because of the drop in paper prices, the overall amount received for recyclables in Scott County has declined from a high of $108 per ton in August of 2017 to $63 per ton in May, Morris said.
Markets for aluminum, steel and No. 1 and No. 2 plastics are holding steady or are slightly up from a year ago, but because markets for mixed paper, corrugated paper and plastics with numbers 3-7 are "down significantly" with glass holding steady, the overall value per ton has dropped.
"We're trying to weather the storm," Morris said.
One of the reasons Scott County has reliable markets is because its recyclables are so clean, she said. To retain that edge, homeowners need to be especially careful about recycling only those items that truly are recyclable, Morris said.
"These market times make it even more important than ever to keep residue out," she said. "If it's on the picture on the bin, it goes in. Everything else goes in the trash. That's what makes us able to withstand market shifts."
The future of plastic recycling may be even more troublesome than paper, according to the Washington Post.
"If Europe and the rest of the world struggle like the United States, an estimated 111 million metric tons of plastic waste will pile up by 2030, according to a study released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Georgia," the Post reported.
China has been the world's largest importer of scrap such as plastic since 1992. But 25 years later, it determined that a huge volume of the plastics are mainly single-use items, such as garbage bags, bubble wrap, bottles and small packages that are low in quality and value when recycled. It is these plastics that China decided to ban last year along with low-value paper products.
There isn't another individual country that has the capacity that China had to take the material, the Post reported.